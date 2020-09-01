PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.11

Shares of PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $12.38. PHSC shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 50,215 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC (LON:PHSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

In related news, insider Stephen A. King purchased 190,000 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($29,792.24).

About PHSC (LON:PHSC)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.