Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.20

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.90. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 41,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCK. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 440,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

