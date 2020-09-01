Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.61

Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.19. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 35,600 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

