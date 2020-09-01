Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.16

Shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and traded as high as $17.71. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 19,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 66.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

