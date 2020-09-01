Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.71

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as high as $15.85. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 99,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 288.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

