Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 185.8% in August

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the July 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,339. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.