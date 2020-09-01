Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.06

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.06. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 72,700 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 107.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.