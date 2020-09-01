PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.00 and last traded at $115.56. 49,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 56,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.66.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.6% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter.

