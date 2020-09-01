PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

