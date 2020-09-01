Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.31. 200,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 101,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 910,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,761,992.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,927,543 shares of company stock worth $18,365,974.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,955,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 406,036 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

