Pirate Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $172,995.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $172,995.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.01679410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00197763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00183451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00223996 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 166,177,918 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

