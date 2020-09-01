PIVX (PIVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.58 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. PIVX has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $822,583.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00023500 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004289 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinbe, Graviex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bisq, Cryptopia, Binance, CryptoBridge, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

