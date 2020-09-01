POA Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and IDEX. POA has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,979,343 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.