Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd (OTCMKTS:POLXF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.86. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 17,010 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Polydex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Polydex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POLXF)

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The company primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.