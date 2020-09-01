PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. One PolySwarm token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $12,702.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.