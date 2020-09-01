POPCHAIN (PCH) Market Cap Tops $464,208.12

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded up 76.9% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene, LBank and Bilaxy. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $464,208.12 and approximately $215.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, GDAC, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

