Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $422.78

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $422.78 and traded as low as $374.24. Portmeirion Group shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 15,336 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 372.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.78.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, and Pimpernel brand names.

