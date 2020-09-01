PowerPool Price Hits $11.66 on Exchanges (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, PowerPool has traded flat against the dollar. One PowerPool token can now be purchased for approximately $11.66 or 0.00098218 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $58.32 million and $76.06 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

