POWERSHARES/SHS USD (LON:EQQQ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20,906.55

POWERSHARES/SHS USD (LON:EQQQ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20,906.55 and traded as high as $22,290.87. POWERSHARES/SHS USD shares last traded at $21,995.00, with a volume of 13,762 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20,906.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18,434.84.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for POWERSHARES/SHS USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POWERSHARES/SHS USD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.