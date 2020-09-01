PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,242.74

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,242.74 and traded as low as $1,090.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,125.00, with a volume of 2,745 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PPHE Hotel Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,383.33 ($18.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,092 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,242.74. The firm has a market cap of $477.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

