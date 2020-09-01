Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 901,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,569,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

PGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 808,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,331.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock worth $128,179. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

