Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s previous close.

PRBZF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

