Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Pressure Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.10. Pressure Biosciences shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 35,289 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Pressure Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

