Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) Senior Officer David William Prins Sells 57,800 Shares

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Senior Officer David William Prins sold 57,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$966,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,352 shares in the company, valued at C$457,434.85.

David William Prins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, David William Prins sold 100,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$1,207,320.00.

Shares of TSE:PVG traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.50. The company had a trading volume of 306,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.99. Pretium Resources Inc has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$18.30.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$230.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$205.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.75 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

