Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Primorus Investments PLC (LON:PRIM) were up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.28 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 2,160,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 11,650,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.91.

Primorus Investments Company Profile (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It owns a 5% direct interest in Horse Hill Developments Limited, which owns a 65% participating interest and operatorship of Licence PEDL137 and the adjacent Licence PEDL246 in the Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

