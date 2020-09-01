Privatix (PRIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,228.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Privatix has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $68,530.20 and $6,228.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.41 or 0.05780069 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037471 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014825 BTC.

PRIX is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

