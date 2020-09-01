Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 308,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

