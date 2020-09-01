Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 2.8%

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 307,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 317,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

