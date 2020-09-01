ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.83 and last traded at $59.93. 1,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.