ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Trading Down 1.2%

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.07 and last traded at $43.16. 10,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UPV)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

