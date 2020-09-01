ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Shares Up 0.9%

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.44 and last traded at $70.36. 381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.40% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

