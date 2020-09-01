ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.24 and last traded at $78.24. Approximately 743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UXI)

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

