ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Stock Price Up 2%

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $62.39. Approximately 22,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08.

Get ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.