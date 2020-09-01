ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 507,997 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

