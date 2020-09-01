PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Down 44.8% in August

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the July 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PBY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 12,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

