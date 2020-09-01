Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.90

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.90 and last traded at $148.49, with a volume of 6651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

