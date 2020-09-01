Proton Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Proton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Proton has a market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $804,316.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00040811 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $717.69 or 0.05981107 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,115,622 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

