Proton Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $102,535.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Proton Token has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Proton Token has a market cap of $446,424.52 and approximately $102,535.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037535 BTC.

About Proton Token

PTT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,292,071,228 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

