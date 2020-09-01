Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Down 8.7%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s stock price fell 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.90. 431,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 772,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $714.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.63.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Insiders bought 9,050 shares of company stock worth $122,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

