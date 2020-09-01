Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Position Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 2.4% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned 0.26% of Prudential Financial worth $61,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

PRU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 65,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -109.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

