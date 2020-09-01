Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 152.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the first quarter worth $156,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter worth $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Public in the second quarter worth $231,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUK opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.45. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.