PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $94.21

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.21 and last traded at $93.87, with a volume of 5485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PTC by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PTC by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in PTC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $3,506,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

