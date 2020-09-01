Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Puradyn Filter Technologies Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PFTI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Puradyn Filter Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 672,732 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $720,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI)

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process.

