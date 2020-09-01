Pure (PUREX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00746177 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013113 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032782 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.01141070 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.