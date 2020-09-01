Purplebricks Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Short Interest Update

Purplebricks Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the July 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PRPPF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Purplebricks Group has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRPPF shares. UBS Group upgraded Purplebricks Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Purplebricks Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

