Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,331 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.1% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $4,625,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 119.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,878 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.36. 104,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $533.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,411 shares of company stock valued at $42,400,055. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

