Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 113.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. AXA increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

CRM stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.00. 525,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149,765. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $278.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $875,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,036 shares of company stock worth $160,008,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

