Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,292,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.74. 452,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,278,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

