Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, hitting $249.58. 91,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,405. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.