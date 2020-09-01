Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the July 30th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMO. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.29. 59,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,093. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.